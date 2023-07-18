AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 33,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 107.4% in the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

