UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after purchasing an additional 247,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,566,516,000 after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $484.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.69 and its 200-day moving average is $485.12.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.25.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.