Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.5% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after buying an additional 414,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,210,004,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.25.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

