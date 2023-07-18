iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

