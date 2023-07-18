Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PayPal stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

