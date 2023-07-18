abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $78,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.