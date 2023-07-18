Signaturefd LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Prologis by 86.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 86,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

PLD stock opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.