PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

