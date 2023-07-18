Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,041 shares of company stock worth $6,184,777. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $417.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $418.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.14 and its 200-day moving average is $361.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.