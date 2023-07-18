Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 108,955 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 413.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of MNST opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

