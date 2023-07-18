Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Pfizer stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

