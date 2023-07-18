AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 88 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $402.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $381.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

