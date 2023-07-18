Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.02 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average is $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

