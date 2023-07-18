Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.4 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

