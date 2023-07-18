Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,312 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 205,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 89,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.86.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

