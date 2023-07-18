Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 730,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

