Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 7,657 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

