Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 730,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

