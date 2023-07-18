AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,395,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,114,000 after buying an additional 454,660 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of T opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
