Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

