Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Realty Income by 103.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

