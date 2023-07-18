Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 3,059 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

