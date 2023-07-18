abrdn plc Acquires 106,093 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 106,093 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE UNP opened at $209.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.97 and its 200 day moving average is $201.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.