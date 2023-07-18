Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.24.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $298.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

