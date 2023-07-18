Signaturefd LLC Sells 811 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $233.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.27. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

