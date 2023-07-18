abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,279 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $76,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 514.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

