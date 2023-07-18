The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.