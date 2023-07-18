Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,484,250,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

