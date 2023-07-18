Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.76. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.83 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

