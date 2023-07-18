Signaturefd LLC Purchases 6,410 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

