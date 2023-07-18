SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.