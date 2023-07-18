Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of K opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,796,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,716,328 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

