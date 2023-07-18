Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $191.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.37. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

