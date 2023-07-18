State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Sempra by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,322,000 after purchasing an additional 592,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.49. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

