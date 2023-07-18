Grandfield & Dodd LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.