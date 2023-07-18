iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 136,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 310,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,163,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.19. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

