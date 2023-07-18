iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 416.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

