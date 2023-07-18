Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Trimmed by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

