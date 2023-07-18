Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

