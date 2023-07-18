Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $450.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.40 and a 52 week high of $456.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.