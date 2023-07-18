Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.