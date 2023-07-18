Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,739 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.49.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

