Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

