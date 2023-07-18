Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,984,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.78. The company has a market capitalization of $237.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

