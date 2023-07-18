Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $206.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

