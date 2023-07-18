Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $314,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 22,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 68,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

GOOG stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

