BMO Capital Markets Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $113.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRK. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

