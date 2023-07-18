Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.57 on Tuesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$14.52 and a twelve month high of C$16.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.