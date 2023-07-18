Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.57 on Tuesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$14.52 and a twelve month high of C$16.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.31.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keg Royalties Income Fund
- FMC Drops Below $100, Investors Cultivate Positions
- Viasat Drops 29%: Falling Knife or Moonshot Bargain?
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals: A Mid-Cap Biotech Making Large Moves
- Can Wayfair Round The Corner Into A Short-Squeeze?
- The Turnaround in United Natural Foods is Ripening
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.