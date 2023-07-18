Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Sunday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

In other Spheria Emerging Companies news, insider Matthew (Matt) Booker purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of A$56,850.00 ($38,673.47). In related news, insider Matthew (Matt) Booker purchased 30,000 shares of Spheria Emerging Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,850.00 ($38,673.47). Also, insider Christopher (Chris) Meyer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.83 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of A$36,600.00 ($24,897.96). Insiders have acquired 79,633 shares of company stock worth $148,077 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

