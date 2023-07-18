SNS Financial Group LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE LMT opened at $470.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.58 and its 200 day moving average is $466.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

